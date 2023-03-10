U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

COMING UP:

February jobs report to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET

IIROC Trading Resumption - BOAT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: The Limestone Boat Company Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: BOAT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/10/c8920.html

