U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.00
    +51.91 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.27
    +1.17 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0113 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3373
    -0.0170 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    +0.5500 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,381.96
    +838.14 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - BRC

·1 min read
  • BKRRF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Blackrock Silver Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BRC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 08:00 AM 02/25/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c8239.html

