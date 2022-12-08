IIROC Trading Resumption - BVA

Motley Fool

After a 13-year bull-market run driven primarily by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, growth stocks have tanked this year, and the index is down 30% in 2022. Stand out tech stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have lost at least 20% of their value this year, but Wall Street still expects them to grow some 50% or more this year and beyond. Let's take a closer look at why each of these tech stocks are worth considering heading before we head into 2023.