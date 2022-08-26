U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +0.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    -20.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1739
    -0.0099 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5060
    +1.0360 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,698.21
    -950.91 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - CBI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRUCF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Colibri Resource Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: CBI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 8/29/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/26/c6287.html

Recommended Stories