IIROC Trading Resumption - CE.H

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Canada Energy Partners Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CE.H

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

