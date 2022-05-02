U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +0.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -48.50 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0084 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1390
    +0.3090 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,342.89
    +161.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - CH

·1 min read
  • OLT-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (FORMERLY: Orletto Capital II Inc.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: CH (FORMERLY: OLT.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30AM 5/03/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c1134.html

