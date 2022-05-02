IIROC Trading Resumption - CH
- OLT-P.V
VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (FORMERLY: Orletto Capital II Inc.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: CH (FORMERLY: OLT.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30AM 5/03/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c1134.html