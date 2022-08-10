U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,195.14
    +72.67 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,198.70
    +424.29 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,803.08
    +309.15 (+2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.64
    +53.75 (+2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.84
    +1.34 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0306
    +0.0088 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0140 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    +0.0150 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8750
    -2.2410 (-1.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,596.06
    +529.59 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.64
    +24.42 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - CLV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNMVF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Canoe Mining Ventures Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c7806.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a smart-glasses and augmented reality company, soared today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While the company's bottom line missed Wall Street's expectations, Vuzix's revenue outpaced analysts' consensus estimate in the quarter. Vuzix reported a second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.16 per share, down from a loss of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.15.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Use Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • AppLovin proposes to buy Unity Software for $17.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AppLovin's proposition to acquire Unity Software.

  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.52 Dividend

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in day or two. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has a New Name -- Here's What You Need to Know

    Since mortgage origination is so cyclical, the stocks of these companies generally trade with mid-single-digit multiples during good times. During the famine part of the cycle, mortgage originators take the opportunity to cut costs and often build ancillary businesses. New Residential has done just that -- rebranding itself as Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) to emphasize its non-origination businesses.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Should You Buy Dutch Bros (BROS) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dutch Bros (BROS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Elon Musk sells Tesla stock amid speculation that the Twitter deal will close

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses what Elon Musk selling Tesla stock signals to investors.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me today on today's call are Dr. Jacque Shea, president and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, chief financial officer; Dr.

  • CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    CAE (CAE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -72.22% and 1.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Sc

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.