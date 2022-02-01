IIROC Trading Resumption - COCO

Motley Fool

After a big two-day rally for the stock market, Wall Street began Tuesday morning on a fairly quiet note. Investors remain optimistic about prospects for the U.S. economy to fend off some of the challenges it has faced over the past two years, but they're also cognizant of the ongoing threats that could send markets reeling. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the latest company to report its quarterly earnings results, and investors were generally pleased with the growth they saw from the shipping company.