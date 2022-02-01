U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,020.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,953.50
    +48.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.70
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    -0.91 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +9.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.58 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0090 (-0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    -3.35 (-12.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3500
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7160
    -0.4080 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,897.92
    +1,560.24 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.73
    +60.55 (+7.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.03
    +72.66 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - COCO

·1 min read
In this article:
  • COCO.V

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Coast Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: COCO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c6450.html

