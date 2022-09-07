IIROC Trading Resumption - CORE

TipRanks

There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed