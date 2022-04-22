IIROC Trading Resumption - CORE

Motley Fool

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.