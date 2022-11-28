U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -38.23 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.54
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.70
    -14.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0343
    -0.0061 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0131 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8900
    -0.2100 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,215.17
    -374.12 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - CPR

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Allied Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CPR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/29/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c8954.html

