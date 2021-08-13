U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.62
    +4.79 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,496.32
    -3.53 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.16
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.08
    -20.99 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +27.90 (+1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.57 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    -0.8720 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,421.27
    +2,031.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.61
    +33.12 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - DGTL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: DGTL Holdings Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DGTL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c9216.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down Over 20% This Week

    It was just a month ago when space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) was celebrating a successful flight to the edge of space with company founder Sir Richard Branson on board. The company's stock ran up ahead of that flight, but much of those gains were lost this week, and part of it is due to activity by Branson himself. For the week, Virgin Galactic shares are down almost 25% as of midday Friday.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Cricut Stock Got Cut Down Today

    Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) have plummeted today, down by 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations, but management's cautious commentary regarding Cricut's outlook may have rattled investors. Revenue in the second quarter increased 42% to $334.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $317.4 million in sales.

  • Why Shares of Pretium Resources Are Soaring Today

    Plunging notably lower than the price of gold, shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) dropped 18.7% through the first seven months of 2021, while the price of the yellow metal dipped 3.3%. As of 9:56 a.m. EDT, Pretium's stock is up 13.5%, having risen as much as 22.4% earlier in the session. Beating analysts' consensus revenue and earnings per share estimates of $138.5 million and $0.13, respectively, Pretium Resources reported $152.3 million on the top line and $0.16 per share on the bottom line.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 9.2%. Spak noted that while the company said that it was on track to "begin production" of its Endurance electric pickup in September, it also said that it won't begin deliveries to customers until the second quarter of 2022.

  • Why Tyson Foods Stock Is Jumping This Week

    Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are soaring 12.5% this week after the protein producer's fiscal third-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street expectations. CEO Donnie King told analysts on Tyson's earnings conference call that costs were exceeding its ability to match them with price hikes. While the poultry, pork, and beef processor had already raised prices for its foodservice customers, and retailer customers will be seeing price hikes next month, "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," he said.