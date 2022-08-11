IIROC Trading Resumption - DNO

American City Business Journals

Four years after Siga Technologies (Nasdaq: SIGA) gained approval for a smallpox drug, the Corvallis company is gearing up to get the same antiviral into a clinical trial for monkeypox. Tpoxx, also known as tecovirimat, is the only drug available to treat the virus, though it is not yet approved in the U.S. for the disease. The Food and Drug Administration designated Tpoxx as an investigational drug for monkeypox, allowing it to be released from the Strategic National Stockpile only after prescribers jump through considerable hoops.