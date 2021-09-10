U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,708.07
    -636.18 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.43
    -38.32 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - ECAP.P

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Endurance Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ECAP.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/13/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c2791.html

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.64

    The board of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st...

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Support.com shareholders approve merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge, stock falls

    Shares of Support.com Inc. tumbled 16.5% in afternoon trading Friday, after soaring 34.8% over the past two sessions, after the customer and technical support services company said it shareholder approved the deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The stock has now pulled back 40.0% since it closed at a 17-year high of $36.39 on Aug. 30, after a meme-stock like rally that took the heavily shorted stock up 364% in two weeks. "We are grateful for our stock

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Planning To Combine Its Covid, Flu Shots?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after announcing plans to test its Covid and seasonal flu shots in one vaccine? Is Novavax stock a buy?

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Many growth stocks are in the early stages of developing their businesses, and there is no guarantee they will survive the challenges they may encounter. Growth companies usually grapple with larger businesses that have deeper resources, more experience, and longer relationships with customers. Businesses like PepsiCo, Home Depot, and Target are fortunate to grow revenue by 10% a year.