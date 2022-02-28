U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1222
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9700
    -0.5900 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,679.53
    +4,942.58 (+13.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - ECR

·1 min read
In this article:
  • ECRFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Cartier Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ECR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00am 03/01/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c9953.html

