IIROC Trading Resumption - EPF (FORMERLY: JST.P)
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. (FORMERLY: JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: EPF (FORMERLY: JST.P )
Resumption (ET): 9:30AM 9/08/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
