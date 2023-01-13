U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +1.64 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    +24.40 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8780
    -1.4350 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,703.91
    +849.95 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.91
    +16.84 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - ESTW

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Eastower Wireless Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ESTW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 1/16/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c9397.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lisa Marie Presley's net worth: Losses, lawsuits and Graceland

    Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Why Rivian, GM, and Ford Stocks Fell on Tesla's Price Drop News

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled in early trading on the Nasdaq Friday, as investors considered whether new price cuts on some of Tesla's most popular cars might indicate waning demand -- and imperil profits at Tesla. Investors at General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) are fretting as well, as shares of those two car giants slide 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Shouldn't "bad" news for Tesla be good news for its competitors?

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.

  • Bank earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

  • UnitedHealth stock dips despite solid earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for UnitedHealth following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns

    Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

  • Bed Bath & Beyond an active, 'little bit degenerate' trade, retail investor says

    YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

  • Airbus withdraws from U.S. FAA Boeing safety culture panel

    European planemaker Airbus said it had withdrawn from a U.S. government-named panel reviewing Boeing’s safety processes and how they influence Boeing safety culture after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in recent years killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) panel named last week includes MIT lecturer and aerospace engineer Javier de Luis whose sister was killed in a MAX crash, as well as experts from NASA, the FAA, labor unions, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, GE Aviation and FedEx Express.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Heidi Klum Posts a Topless Bikini Photo During a Tropical Getaway

    "My hot girl summer."

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Why National Instruments Is Soaring 17% Higher Today

    Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.

  • Why Plug Power Is Soaring by Almost 25% This Week

    Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Carvana's Stock Is Volatile Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) initially rose and then were falling today after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has been quietly cutting jobs and reducing some employees' hours. Shares of the online car-selling platform company were down by 6.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. In a new report today, The Wall Street Journal said that Carvana is cutting more jobs and scaling back the hours of some employees to 30-hour, four-day work weeks.

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets After Insulin Test Results

    Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi

  • Tesla Drops Price of Model Y LR by $13K — How Much Will You Pay After Clean Energy Credits?

    Tesla recently cut its car prices in the U.S. and Europe by up to a whopping 20% on certain models, some of which can qualify for the clean energy tax credit -- that is, if they are delivered before...