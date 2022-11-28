IIROC Trading Resumption - ETL

Motley Fool

Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.