IIROC Trading Resumption - FD

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:22 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c7441.html

