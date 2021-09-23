IIROC Trading Resumption - FD

Motley Fool

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.