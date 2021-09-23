U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.91
    +56.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,763.51
    +505.19 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.59
    +139.74 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.76
    +28.19 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.06
    +0.83 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -28.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0056 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3750
    +0.0390 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0114 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1710
    +0.3930 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,142.99
    +1,589.96 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.04
    +0.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.33
    +3.96 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

IIROC Trading Resumption - FD

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:32:21 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c9533.html

