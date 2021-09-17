U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.31
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    -0.62 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.40 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9420
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,448.86
    -47.35 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.07
    -24.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - FD

·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 3:22:25 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c2969.html

