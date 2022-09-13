IIROC Trading Resumption - FINV.P

Motley Fool

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.