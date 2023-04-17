IIROC Trading Resumption - FIVD.P

TipRanks

Many have talked up the likelihood of a recession coming into play and chief among them is investing guru Rob Arnott. The founder and chairman of the board of Research Affiliates, who pioneered the ‘smart beta’ investing technique, thinks there’s an 80% chance a recession hits the U.S. economy over the next year. What’s more, Arnott knows who is responsible for this state of affairs. “Ultimately, I count myself as a moderate pessimist on our ability to avoid a recession, created as usual by the