U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.18
    -2.81 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.67
    -118.94 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,406.97
    +25.39 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.28
    +3.54 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.74
    +3.38 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0061 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8030
    -0.6820 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,485.69
    +214.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.42
    +6.52 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - FLYN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLYNF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FLYN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/23/c6840.html

Recommended Stories