IIROC Trading Resumption - FOXG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Royal Fox Gold Inc

TSX-Venture Symbol: FOXG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:30 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

