IIROC Trading Resumption - FRDY
VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FRDY
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM 06/13/22
At the open
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
