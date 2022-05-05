U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

IIROC Trading Resumption - GDNP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Good Natured Products Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GDNP

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c4383.html

