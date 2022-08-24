U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.77
    +12.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.23
    +59.64 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,431.53
    +50.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.29
    +16.14 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.37
    +1.63 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0880
    +0.3660 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,679.10
    +194.04 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.11
    +14.31 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - GRD

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Grounded Lithium Corp

TSX-Venture Symbol: GRD (FORMERLY:  VAR)

Resumption (ET): 9:30am 8/25/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c0429.html

Recommended Stories