IIROC Trading Resumption - HAPB

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HAPB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 12/19/2022 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c9263.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • 14 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of ARK Investment Management and its hedge fund performance, skip directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. ARK Investment Management is one of the most renowned investment management firms in the […]

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Atlanta homebuilding giant PulteGroup fires incoming COO for alleged Twitter bots

    The founding family of an Atlanta homebuilder company filed a civil complaint against its incoming COO for interfering, stalking, harassing, and defaming" the company's founder and his family.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • White House Begins Plan to Refill US Emergency Oil Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is making good on a plan to replenish the nation’s emergency oil reserves, starting with a 3 million barrel purchase of crude. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe pu

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.