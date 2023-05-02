U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

IIROC Trading Resumption - HEM

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Hemostemix Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HEM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

