IIROC Trading Resumption - ICM

Motley Fool

While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.