U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    +0.68 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.60
    -3.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2520
    -0.1080 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,425.09
    -327.64 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - INEO

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: INEO Tech Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: INEO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/28/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c3015.html

