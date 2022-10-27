IIROC Trading Resumption - INEO

Reuters

Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple's saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple's results showed some resilience in the face of a weak economy and strong U.S. dollar that has led to disastrous reports from many tech companies, although Apple's quarter was saved by its oldest technology, desktop computers, while its star, the iPhone, stumbled.