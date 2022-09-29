U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -0.59 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9808
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1096
    +0.0211 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4400
    +0.3180 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,449.52
    -112.72 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - JCI.H

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: JM Capital II Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: JCI.H

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 am 9/30/2022 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c6865.html

Recommended Stories

  • James Webb and Hubble telescope images capture DART asteroid collision

    It was the first time the telescopes have observed the same celestial target simultaneously.

  • Has AT&T Reached the Point of No Return?

    AT&T is trading lower Thursday and is very close to a major support breakdown. How major do you ask? Let's look at one Point and Figure chart. In the daily Point and Figure chart of T, below, we used close-only price data.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • 10 companies at risk from an Apple iPhone slowdown

    These Apple suppliers are at risk if the tech giant pulls back on iPhone production, warns Bank of America.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Porsche IPO ‘a win-win’ for Volkswagen: Autoblog editor-in-chief

    Autoblog Editor-In-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Porsche trading debut in Frankfurt, how much capital the IPO has generated for Volkswagen, and automakers racing to develop the electric vehicle market.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar

    Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects these supply snags to ease in the coming months. Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter. Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp and Coca-Cola , have warned of a knock from the strength of the U.S. currency.

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • China certifies its rival to Wichita’s most important plane

    The most important plane to the Wichita economy now has increased competition in one of commercial aerospace’s most important international markets. China’s aviation regulator on Thursday granted certification to the new C919, a narrow-body jet built by its state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China that will rival the offerings of the Boeing Co. and Airbus. According to a report from Reuters, news of the certification, which had been expected by the end of the month, was revealed through photos of a state-backed ceremony that were shared online.

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • Should You Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock Ahead of Its AI Day 2022?

    Read on to know what to expect from Tesla's (TSLA) AI Day 2022. Also, as an investor, should you place your bets on the stock now going by the crazy hype surrounding the event?