IIROC Trading Resumption - KHRN

  • KHRNF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KHRN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c5893.html

