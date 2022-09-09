U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0047 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0088 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6120
    -1.4750 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,266.26
    +1,900.91 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - LRC.H

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Lovitt Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LRC.H

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/12/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c7835.html

