U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4470
    +0.3750 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,959.38
    -246.63 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - LTX

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Labrador Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LTX

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 2/9/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c0271.html

Recommended Stories

  • Newest Budweiser Clydesdales won't be in Bud's Super Bowl ad, but you can watch game with them

    Four new Clydesdale foals were born recently, beer maker Budweiser announced just in time for the Super Bowl, but you can't see them in ads Sunday.

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Disney reports Q1 earnings beat

    Disney reported results for Q1 on Wednesday that included an earnings and revenue beat.

  • Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’: What to expect from Elon Musk at Investor Day

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Tesla's 'Master Plan 3'.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Why Under Armour stock is down despite beating earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Under Armour.

  • Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

    Disney reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Alphabet Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were taking a dive today after the market reacted poorly to its AI event this morning. The biggest issue seemed to be that its new Bard AI technology, its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, gave inaccurate information at the presentation. Alphabet's event this morning came just two days after it announced Bard AI in a blog post on Monday, and just a day after Microsoft unveiled its own ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine, showing the race in AI-powered search is rapidly heating up.

  • Kiora’s stock rallies as eye drop treatment moves into mid-stage clinical trial

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) soared about 57% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it will begin a Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental eye drops as a treatment for ocular rheumatoid arthritis.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Disney: Investors await Bob Iger’s revival plan ahead of earnings call

    Ahead of Disney's earnings call later today, investors eagerly await CEO Bob Iger's revival plan for the company, including Disney+ subscriber growth, subsidiary streaming platforms, and theme park revenue.