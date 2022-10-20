IIROC Trading Resumption - LWR.H
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Lake Winn Resources Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: LWR.H
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/21/2022
At the open
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c4221.html