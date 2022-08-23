U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.73
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.59
    -154.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.30
    -0.27 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.62
    +3.26 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0070 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7600
    -0.7250 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,497.37
    +353.84 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.21 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - MCG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MLCOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: MCG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 08/24/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/23/c4619.html

Recommended Stories