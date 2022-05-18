U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.67
    -138.18 (-3.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,695.30
    -959.29 (-2.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,503.76
    -480.76 (-4.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.87
    -51.43 (-2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.46
    -2.94 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0620 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    -0.0124 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3090
    -1.0490 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,044.65
    -1,148.92 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.59
    -21.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

IIROC Trading Resumption - MMG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMNGF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Metallic Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MMG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c4839.html

Recommended Stories