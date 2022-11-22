U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +1.06 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    +0.0063 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1620
    -0.9340 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,133.23
    +337.76 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - NAU

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nevgold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM (11/23/2022)

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c4341.html

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Plug Power wants to change the world

    By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Stocks rise as investors mull Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the stock and bond markets as Fed officials comment on the path of rate hikes.

  • Novavax cancels Covid-19 vaccine contract with global nonprofit Gavi

    Each side is claiming that the other breached an agreement for Novavax to supply 350 million doses by the end of 2022.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 10 Long-Term Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stock picks of David Tepper. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 5 Long-Term Stocks. In 2019, David Tepper converted his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, into a family office as he became the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL […]

  • Why Petrobras Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) slipped somewhat this morning after investment bank UBS flipped 180 degrees from buy to sell on the oil stock. The amount of the decline is in some dispute, with Google Finance clocking an 18% fall on PBR shares from a closing price of $11.40 per share last night, while Yahoo! Finance says it closed at only $10.10 per share and is down only 4%.

  • 2 Overrated Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2023

    Two stocks I would steer clear of today include Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Next year will be a crucial one for cannabis producer Tilray Brands. Tilray has been busy with acquisitions and will likely pursue more over the next 12 months.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • FTX Collapse: Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Problems Get Worse

    The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to wreak havoc. FTX was the crown jewel of 30-year-old former trader Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. The platform where you could buy and sell digital currencies was based in the Bahamas and had a subsidiary in the United States, FTX US, for people living in the United States.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.