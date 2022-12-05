U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.36
    -2.62 (-3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.90
    -28.70 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0108 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7620
    +2.4910 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.62
    -116.42 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    -10.32 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
IIROC Trading Resumption - NCL.H

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nurcapital Corporation Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NCL.H

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM  12/6/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c2510.html

