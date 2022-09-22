U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.10
    -24.83 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,062.39
    -121.39 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,106.45
    -113.74 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.05
    -25.10 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    +1.50 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +4.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.1600 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8650
    -2.1710 (-1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,967.68
    -312.44 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.67
    +4.15 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.15
    -42.49 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - NOW

0
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: NowVertical Group Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NOW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 09 H:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c9163.html

Recommended Stories