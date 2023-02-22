U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,001.53
    +4.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,134.68
    +5.09 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,528.46
    +36.15 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.68
    +9.47 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    -2.33 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0350 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9000
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,838.73
    -754.52 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.90
    -5.73 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - NOW

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: NowVertical Group Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NOW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:15 PM 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c1987.html

Recommended Stories