IIROC Trading Resumption - NSE

American City Business Journals

The Department of Defense has stopped deliveries of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jet to the military and international customers after the Bethesda defense giant discovered an alloy used in the construction of the jet’s engine was made in China. Bloomberg was first to report on the temporary production halt, which is being done to ensure the F-35’s construction is in compliance with DOD regulations that prohibit the use of metals or alloys produced in China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. A DOD spokesman told Bloomberg the temporary halt will not interfere with F-35s already in operation because the material in question does not transmit information, harm the aircraft or limit its performance or safety.