IIROC Trading Resumption - NSE

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: New Stratus Energy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NSE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 14:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c8673.html

