IIROC Trading Resumption - PAC

Motley Fool

Carnival says it will use the proceeds from this debt offering to pay off principal on existing debt (i.e., roll over the old debt), as well as for general corporate purposes. In theory, this should mean that Carnival will be paying off notes that carry higher interest rates, with money from new notes that cost it less in interest. Logically, when we consider that interest rates have been trending higher as the Fed continues to hike its targeted federal funds rate, it seems more likely that Carnival would end up paying more on any new debt it issues, than what it pays on the debt it's replacing.