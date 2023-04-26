IIROC Trading Resumption - PAV.H
VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PAV.H
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 4/27/2023
At the open
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c2092.html