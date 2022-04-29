IIROC Trading Resumption - PBM

American City Business Journals

Elon Musk reportedly has plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted by its board is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.