U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.50
    -35.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,756.00
    -213.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,382.50
    -148.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.20
    -17.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    +1.72 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +37.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.78 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    -0.0068 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0430 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    -3.26 (-11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0247 (-1.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9440
    +0.7700 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,478.48
    +480.51 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.43
    +38.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.31
    +110.86 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PBX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PWWBF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Powerband Solutions Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PBX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c4985.html