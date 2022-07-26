IIROC Trading Resumption - PCAA.P

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsThe Trump-Fox News rift widened on Monday when former President Donald Trump went off on the hosts of Fox & Friends.The morning show, once Trump’s favorite cable-news program, hosted by three of his most loyal sycophants, is now apparently out for blood against the former president—at least according to Trump himself.“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible—gone to the ‘dark side,’” Trump posted Monday to Truth Social, complain