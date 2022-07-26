U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,921.05
    -45.79 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,761.54
    -228.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,562.57
    -220.09 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.25
    -12.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.23
    -1.47 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.50
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0121
    -0.0103 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9200
    +0.2540 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,917.36
    -1,189.33 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.78
    -9.32 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PCAA.P

·1 min read
  • PCAA-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: PC 1 Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PCAA.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 7/27/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c9402.html

