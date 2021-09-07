U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

IIROC Trading Resumption - PDM

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Palladium One Mining Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PDM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c3418.html

